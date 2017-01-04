Of course he is. He’s Barack Obama, chief narcissist. 16 days to go…

Via Daily Caller:

Barack Obama is throwing himself a goodbye party.

The president and Michelle Obama will host a star-studded shindig at the White House this Friday for all of their closest friends and biggest donors, according to a new report from the Washington Post.

Usher, Samuel L. Jackson, Oprah Winfrey, Bradley Cooper, Beyonce, Jay and Stevie Wonder could all be invited.

Though the White House has not confirmed the event yet, the Obamas hinted that there will be one last bash during an interview with People magazine last month.

Michelle said it would be a “grown-up” event.