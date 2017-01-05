How ironic that Eric Holder will be the attorney to defend California’s illegal “sanctuary cities” scheme. Some of the illegal aliens flooding California are fleeing from the same drug cartels who were armed by Eric Holder himself.

Via Washington Free Beacon:

Democratic leaders in the California Legislature announced Wednesday that they have hired Eric Holder, the former attorney general under President Obama, to represent them in legal battles with the Trump administration.

The Legislature now has Holder, currently a lawyer in Washington, D.C., on retainer to fight President-elect Donald Trump’s White House on issues such as immigration, the environment, and criminal justice, the New York Times reported.

“Having the former attorney general of the United States brings us a lot of firepower in order to prepare to safeguard the values of the people of California,” said Kevin de León, the Democratic leader of the state Senate, in an interview. “This means we are very, very serious.”

California’s state government is under almost complete Democratic control. The Democratic Party holds two-thirds of each legislative chamber and every statewide office. Legislative leaders in the state are expecting to battle the president-elect when he takes office.

“It was very clear that it wasn’t just campaign rhetoric,” León said of Trump’s policy proposals. “He was surrounding himself with people who are a very clear and present danger to the economic prosperity of California.”

