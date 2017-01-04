Wait, what?

Via Grabien:

Rep. Nancy Pelosi is daring Republicans to repeal ObamaCare, warning that doing so will lead to “grandma living in the guest room.”

During a press conference Wednesday, the former Speaker of the House said, “If you are a senior, you know, Medicaid — almost half of Medicaid is about long-term health care. You want grandma living in the guest room? You repeal the Affordable Care Act.”

“This has an assault on the health security and financial security that goes with what the Affordable Care Act has done for the American people,” Pelosi continued. “So make America sick again? Is that what the Republicans want to do? I certainly hope not.”