Lovely. Nothing too childish for the rabid left. Note the little badge on the hats that says “Stay Nasty”. Looks like they’ve lived up to their slogan.

Via Daily Caller:

Women all across America are planning to festoon themselves with knitted, pink “pussy power hats” during a march on Washington, D.C. — and other cities — scheduled for January 21, the day after Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

The organizers of the Pussyhat Project hope to make “a powerful visual statement” at the Women’s March on Washington by having a large number of women show up wearing the hats.

The “pussy power hats,” which feature perky cat-like ears, are a cinch to make, organizers say. “Knitters, crocheters and sewers of all levels” can make the hats at home — preferably with neon pink yarn.

The ribald name of the hats is an obvious reference to Trump’s notorious “grab them by the pussy” statements.

“If everyone at the march wears a pink hat, the crowd will be a sea of pink, showing that we stand together, united,” a mission statement at the Pussyhat Project website explains. “Pink is considered a very female color representing caring, compassion, and love — all qualities that have been derided as weak but are actually STRONG. Wearing pink together is a powerful statement that we are unapologetically feminine and we unapologetically stand for women’s rights.”

Women who can’t attend the Jan. 21 march can also knit hats to be distributed to marchers in Washington.

“At its core, this project is about creating a form of representation for those who cannot be there, developing connections between people who care about women’s rights, and creating a framework for community and personal agency from the local to the national level,” the organizers of “the pussyhat revolution” say.

Keep reading…