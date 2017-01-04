No comment from the Black Lives Matter public affairs desk.

Via ABC News:

The record-setting violence Chicago saw in 2016 extended into the New Year — with 28 people shot in the city on the first day of January alone, according to data from the Chicago Police Department.

The first shooting of 2017 happened at 1:05 a.m. Sunday, when two men were taken to the hospital after one man was shot in the chest and the other in the back in a drive-by, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Three men were killed in the shootings. Of those shot, five victims were women and three of the victims were minors.

The last shooting of the day occurred at 10:55 p.m., when three men were shot while standing on the street in another drive-by shooting, according to the data.

Chicago saw 3,550 shooting incidents and 762 murders in 2016, which works out to an average, per day, of more than 9.7 shootings and more than two murders. The 20 shootings on New Year’s Day are more than twice the daily average from 2016.

Shootings have reached a record level since police began tracking them in 2011, rising nearly 50 percent over last year and nearly doubling since 2013.

The police department did not immediately comment about the New Year’s Day shootings and the mayor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shooting Incidents in Chicago on New Year’s Day:

1:05 a.m.: Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting. A 21-year-old was taken to the hospital in “unknown condition” after he was shot in the chest, and a 19-year-old was transported to the hospital in stable condition after he was shot in the back.

1:41 a.m.: A 23-year-old woman was sitting in a car when she was shot in the back in a drive-by shooting. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

2 a.m.: Three people were shot while attending a house party when an unknown gunman entered the home and opened fire. A 20-year-old man was shot in the left hand and was taken to the hospital in good condition. In addition, a 31-year-old woman was shot in the chest and a 33-year-old man was shot in the back. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

