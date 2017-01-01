Via PMW:

Exploiting the Christmas spirit, the official Palestinian Authority daily used Santa Claus to promote the PA’s libel that Israel “executes” innocent Palestinians, under the pretext that they tried to carry out terror attacks.

The cartoon above shows an Israeli soldier standing above a bleeding Santa Claus who was just shot at a security checkpoint. The soldier says: “He tried to carry out a stabbing operation.”

A mosque and church are seen among the buildings in the background.

Another cartoon in the official PA daily showed Santa Claus being accosted by two Israeli soldiers with Stars of David on their helmets. Santa is held at gunpoint while the second soldier is holding a knife, presumably about to plant it next to Santa to fabricate a stabbing attack by Santa in order to create a pretext to murder him.

