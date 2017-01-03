Gee, when you read of these prison attacks to break inmates free, what is the common thread?

Via Sputnik:

At least 132 inmates have fled the prison in the city of Kidapawan, Philippines following a gunman attack on Wednesday, local media reported.

At least one North Cotabato District Jail guard has been killed in the attack which took place at 1:16 a.m. (17:16 GMT Tuesday), CNN Philippines reported. Prison authorities believe that a breakaway group of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) was behind the attack. The Philippine government is mired in a decades-long standoff with insurgents from the MILF Muslim minority group which seeks greater autonomy from the central government.