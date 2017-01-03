Thank God, it’s over.

Via Free Beacon:

President Obama’s travel expenses cost taxpayers more than $96 million during his time in office, according to a report from the watchdog group Judicial Watch.

The group obtained documents from the Secret Service and Air Force that revealed President Obama’s travel over the last eight years totaled $96,938,882.51.

President Obama’s trip to the Florida Everglades on Earth Day in 2015 to give a speech about global warming cost a total of $1,012,367.76. While the speech was touted as an opportunity to talk about global warming, the president used the trip to attack Republican presidential candidates.

