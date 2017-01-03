17 days and counting down, and this is the most dangerous time where he will try to get past whatever he can.

Via Free Beacon:

President Obama is expected to transfer additional detainees from the Guantanamo Bay military prison in his final days in office, despite objections from President-elect Donald Trump.

“I would expect, at this point, additional transfers to be announced,” White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest told reporters on Tuesday, CNN reported, after Trump warned against further releases of “extremely dangerous” remaining detainees at the Guantanamo Naval Base, Cuba.

The New York Times reported last month that the Obama administration intends to transfer 17 or 18 detainees before the president leaves office, leaving 41 or 42 prisoners remaining at the military prison. The last detainee transfer was announced by the Defense Department at the start of December, meaning that 59 prisoners currently remain at Guantanamo Bay.

Keep reading…