But if there are going to be more cars, then that’s a legitimate concern.

Via Daily Caller:

A federal judge ruled Saturday that a New Jersey town broke the law by requiring more parking spaces for a mosque than for other places of worship.

The planning board of Bernards Township, N.J., denied plans to build a mosque due to concerns that there were not enough parking spaces, arguing that mosques needed more parking than churches or synagogues due to different times of worship.

After nearly four years of hearings, the Islamic Society sued the township in March 2016. U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp declared Saturday that the town’s actions violated the Religious Land Use and Institutional Persons Act.

