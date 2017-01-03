Via Daily Caller:

Amid an ongoing surge of illegal immigration from Central America, the Obama administration is releasing migrants — detained illegally entering the United States — into Laredo, according to Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar.

“The Department of Homeland Security is releasing immigrants, mostly from Central America, in the Laredo area where they are free to go with relatives or sponsor organizations while they are given a Notice to Appear for an asylum hearing before an immigration judge on a certain date,” Cuellar explained in a statement.

“These immigrants were previously processed to be deported before being reprocessed with a Notice to Appear and therefore released on their own recognizance,” he added.

