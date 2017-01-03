Once you put out a receptive vibe for business, more will stay.

Via Daily Caller:

Ford President and CEO Mark Fields announced Tuesday that the Michigan-based car company is canceling plans to build a new electric car plant in Mexico.

Fields told CNN’s Poppy Harlow that the decision also means 700 new jobs will be created in America.

“President-elect Trump has attacked Ford many, many times in his rallies and on Twitter,” Harlow first noted. “Are you canceling plans to build this huge plant in Mexico because of the President-elect?”

“Well, when we make decisions like this as a company, we look at — first we do what’s right for our business,” Fields answered. “This makes sense for our business, and we look at all factors, including what we view as a more positive U.S. business-manufacturing environment under President-elect Trump.”

Keep reading…