Remember how the Washington Post broke the claim that Russian had hacked into utility grid through a the Vermont utility? Then this fell apart when it was discovered there was no breach of the system, just a malware code on a laptop not connected to the grid system?

The WaPo admitted that wrongly published the system was breached.

Now even the last little part of the story falls to dust.

Via WaPo:

U.S. officials are continuing to investigate the laptop. In the course of their investigation, though, they have found on the device a package of software tools commonly used by online criminals to deliver malware. The package, known as Neutrino, does not appear to be connected with Grizzly Steppe, which U.S. officials have identified as the Russian hacking operation. The FBI, which declined to comment, is continuing to investigate how the malware got onto the laptop. Keep reading…



