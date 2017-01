Click on for video:



Via Yorkshire Post:

A FOUR-year-old boy from Doncaster has already received the best Christmas gift of all – a bionic hand to open his presents. Brooklyn Brentnall-Croydon has been fitted with a 3D-printed Iron Man hand.

The youngster was born without one hand, and his family appealed on social media to anyone who could create an artificial hand for him. His dreams came true just in time for Christmas after a technology school came to the rescue.

