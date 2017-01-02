This is the point we have been trying to make. It could be Russia and certainly they might be interested in doing it. But the supposed unique code is so unique. Not to steal his thunder, but that may be the point that Trump was trying to make when he said ‘you can’t be sure’.

Via Daily Caller:

Code identified by the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation as being used by Russian intelligence services is an outdated malware developed by Ukrainians that can be downloaded online, according to a blog post by the founder of WordFence.

WordFence is a plug-in designed to protect users of WordPress that has been downloaded over 1 million times. The report released last Thursday by the DHS and FBI, titled “Grizzly Steppe,” contains a PHP malware sample which WordFence employees analyzed.

Keep reading…