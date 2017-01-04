Footage from Pong would have been too obvious.

Via Raw Story:

In its recent coverage of President Obama’s proposed sanctions on Russia for allegedly hacking the 2016 U.S. election, CNN used footage from the popular video game Fallout 4, a post-apocalyptic video game series, BGR reports.

According to the report, Reddit user Poofylicious first spotted the footage, posting screenshots of CNN’s report and the corresponding footage from the video game. CNN used the footage of a hacking terminal in the Fallout 4 video game in its segment about alleged Russian hacking of the election.

The White House announced a series of sanctions against Russia in an Executive Order released last week, including the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats from the U.S.

