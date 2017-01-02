Happy New Year! Hope you can hold onto your jobs…

Via Daily Caller:

On Jan. 1, 2017, the minimum wage increased to $10.50 per hour in the state of California, up 50 cents from its current rate of $10 per hour.

California isn’t the only state with a new increase — states across the country either passed increases through ballot measures, or the legislature took action to increase the minimum wage to pre-empt potential ballot measures. Some increases are substantial, while others are low, like in Florida, where the minimum wage is going up from $8.05 to $8.10.

