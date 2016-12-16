Via Hot Air:

Your depressing poll result of the day. Needless to say, no one in any position of authority has claimed that Russia changed the vote totals. Obama specifically denied that that happened, in fact, when he was asked about it on “The Daily Show” a few weeks ago: “We were frankly more concerned in the run-up to the election to the possibilities of vote tampering, which we did not see evidence of and we’re confident we can guard against.” But throw a million headlines at low-information voters about Russian hacking related to the election and go figure that some will jump to the wrong conclusion, especially if they dislike Trump and want to believe the worst.

Remember before the election when the left would scold the right for worrying that the vote might be rigged? Here we are, full circle as 2016 wheezes to its conclusion. The numbers when people are asked whether it’s true that “Russia tampered with vote tallies in order to get Donald Trump elected President”

