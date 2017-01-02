Meanwhile in academia…

Via Daily Caller:

A political science professor at the taxpayer-funded University of Illinois at Chicago is suing the school in federal court for discrimination in part because he claims that his bosses compelled him to teach statistics courses despite the fact that he is not qualified to teach statistics.

The professor, Seung-Whan Choi, says his superiors told him that his Asian heritage sufficiently qualified him to teach math, according to court documents obtained by The Chicago Tribune.

“Asians, especially Koreans, are very good at mathematics and statistics,” an unnamed University of Illinois at Chicago political science department official told Choi, according to the court filings.

Keep reading…