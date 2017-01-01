Wonderful people.

Via ABC:

A young Arkansas mother died while she was live-streaming on Facebook.

KARK reports many people watched it online as Keiana Herndon collapsed and passed away.

Richard Herndon said his only child didn’t mind letting the world in on it from time-to-time via Facebook Live. But the 25-year-old’s live stream from a friend’s El Dorado home Wednesday, turned into something much worse.

The video starts out with her singing. Keiana responded to viewers and even puts the spotlight on her youngest of two kids.

Then, Keiana falls and the phone drops out of her hands, with her and her son off screen.

“I haven’t seen the video. I don’t have the strength right now,” said Richard Herndon, her father.

But Keiana’s Uncle Jeffrey did. He said he could hear his niece struggle to breathe and her son scream in the background. All the while, the number of eyes on her grew.

“It was real hard,” he said. “The views went from two or three to too many for it to be a tragic live shot.”

