LONDON — Britain’s Security Minister Ben Wallace has warned that ISIS could be planning a chemical attack on the UK.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Wallace said the terrorist group wants to build on chemical attacks in Syria by bringing the weapons to Europe.

He pointed to a foiled plot in February 2016 in Morocco where weapons were being created by an ISIS cell to cause mass casualties.

“Moroccan authorities dismantled a cell involving chemical weapons,” Wallace explained. “They recovered toxic chemical and biological substances and a large stock of fertiliser. The substances found could have been used to produce homemade explosives and could have been transformed into a deadly toxin.”

