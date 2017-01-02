Yes, if you didn’t pay any attention to their actions, then yes, you’re completely correct…
Via NY Post:
Scandal, what scandal?
President Obama has been squeaky clean, according to his closest adviser, Valerie Jarrett.
“The president prides himself on the fact that his administration hasn’t had a scandal and he hasn’t done something to embarrass himself,” Jarrett said in an interview broadcast on CNN Sunday.
The aide, also a close friend of Obama and his wife, Michelle, credited the first couple with being good people and getting good results.