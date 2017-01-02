In the crush of the information about the attack on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul, there was a piece of information that might have missed many in media.

The Turkish government had been warned that there might be attacks on places where people congregated, like night clubs. The Reina nightclub was one of the most popular clubs in Istanbul, a congregating spot for celebrities and foreigners. A place, with a big New Year’s celebration, was a prime target for an Islamic terrorist.

The United States even warned Americans in the area to steer clear of crowded venues, such as the Reina.

But despite the potential threats, although the Reina had guards at the door, they were missing one piece of important protection.

Hurriyet Daily notes it here, almost in passing:

The first footage of the attack was recorded at 01:20 a.m., when the attacker is seen walking and shooting towards Reina, causing one person to fall to the ground. He is then seen shooting the guards, who were unarmed due to restrictions on them carrying weapons, according to daily Habertürk. The second footage was recorded at 01:23 a.m. inside Reina, apparently after the attack, when nobody can be seen standing.

Wait what?

Many Islamist attacks recently. Threats of attacks on just such a spot. You see fit to have guards there, but don’t bother to arm them?

As the shooter went through the door, you can see video of him shooting at a guard.

This was unconscionable to leave all these people without adequate protection because the government apparently wouldn’t allow people to protect themselves, even the guards.

Erdogan has been too busy locking up innocent people and depriving people of their rights. And that attitude cost people their lives…



