Give it to them!

Via NY Post:

A well-respected veteran Rockette is urging members of the famed dance troupe to put politics aside and do what they do best — by kicking up a storm at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

“The only thing the Rockettes should be focused on is performing for our nation and helping unite us all with the joy, love, beauty and strength for which they are famous,” says Patty DeCarlo Grantham, a retired member of the world-famous troupe.

Grantham, president of the 552-member Rockette Alumnae Association, says she “cringed” when controversy erupted last week over plans to have the Radio City Music Hall dancers perform during the festivities surrounding Trump’s Jan. 20 swearing-in.

