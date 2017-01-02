Good that he’s safe!

The terrorist who killed 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub targeted already wounded victims as they struggled helplessly on the floor, according to the lone American survivor, who said he managed to survive by playing dead.

William Jacob Raak, 35, of Greenville, Delaware, took a bullet to the leg when a gunman stormed club Reina early Sunday.

Raak said that as the AK-47-wielding killer unloaded bullets into revelers during the horrific 1:30 a.m. rampage, he targeted people lying on the floor.

“When he shot me, I didn’t move — I just let him shoot me,” Raak told NBC News. “I was shot when I was already on the ground. He was shooting people that he had already shot.”

