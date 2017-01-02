Footage shows how the attacker is entering the Reina nightclub in #Istanbul 's Ortaköy where he killed 39 people. pic.twitter.com/Mwz0u6M1gS

Gunman is still on loose, and shouted ‘Allahu Akbar!” during the attack.

Via Fox News:

The Islamic State said in a statement on Monday that it was responsible for a New Year’s shooting spree at an Istanbul nightclub that left 39 people dead and nearly 70 wounded, while authorities were still searching for the gunman.

The terror group said through its Aamaq News Agency that the attack was carried out by a “heroic soldier of the caliphate who attacked the most famous nightclub where Christians were celebrating their pagan feast.”

Turkish authorities believe that the gunman came from a Central Asian nation and is likely to either be from Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan, Turkish media reported citing unnamed sources.

Keep reading…