.@donnabrazile: Trump has opportunity "in the first 100 days, to show that he is eager to find common ground." #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/6mfVNtJWK6 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 1, 2017

Wait what? You did everything you could, including cheating to undermine him, yet it is his responsibility to find common ground with you?

His only responsibility is to find common ground with the American people and to best serve their interests, not your political agenda.