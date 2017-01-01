Via The Boot:

Randy Travis helped make Christmas 2016 a little bit brighter for a police officer who recently lost everything in a house fire.

On Dec. 12, Gainesville, Texas, police officer Keith Bartlett, his wife and their five children lost their home in a fire, KXII-TV reports; in the weeks since, their community and Bartlett’s department have helped the family find a new place to live and replace what was lost — but the one big thing that hadn’t yet been replaced was Bartlett’s guitar, which was damaged beyond repair in the fire, according to KXAS-TV.

So, Travis, his wife Mary and Bartlett’s family and co-workers planned to surprise the avid guitar player for Christmas: On Christmas Day (Dec. 25), Bartlett responded to a (fake) call about a suspicious vehicle, and when he returned to the police station, the officer found Travis and his wife, as well as his own wife and kids, at the station, with a new acoustic guitar.

