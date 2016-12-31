Via Newsbusters:

WAGNER: Amid fears of global warming, a distinct chill has come over the scientific community both here and around the world.

ANTHONY MASON: Well, President-Elect Donald Trump says he has an open mind when it comes to the issue of climate change, his appointments appear openly hostile to addressing the problem. Some are even looking to defund ongoing research to monitor environmental changes. Here to talk about it, Jeffrey Kluger, Time Magazine’s editor-at-large. Jeffrey, good morning.

JEFFREY KLUGER: Good morning.

MASON: First of all, how concerned is the scientific community about the changes in the administration?

KLUGER: The community is concerned and it should be concerned. Look. Global warming is an established fact. It’s immutable, it’s non-negotiable, it’s not subject to politics. Global warming doesn`t read tweets. It doesn`t care about who won the Electoral College vote. It`s an immutable bit of science and what we`re seeing is an administration that is choosing to appoint people who are hostile to that very idea, who, at best, will dodge it by saying, well, I`m not a scientist, I don`t know. Well, then listen to the scientists! Ninety-seven percent of whom say that global warming is real, it`s happening, and it`s a deadly threat.