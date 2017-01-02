Senator Robert Byrd (Deceased-WV) unavailable for comment.

Via Legal Insurrection:

A former Obama White House adviser to President Obama, Karine Jean-Pierre, said this morning that “the thing about Donald Trump is that he is the known. He is, it is very reminiscent of cross-burning in front of your house. Of the KKK.”

Jean-Pierre made her outrageous remark in response to a question from Al Sharpton, on his MSNBC show, as to what justice will be like under President Trump. The supposed Republican on the panel, Elise Jordan, rather than refuting Jean-Pierre, essentially seconded her, saying Trump “spends more time decrying a New York Times reporter than these white supremacists who are going out and committing these horrible acts.”

