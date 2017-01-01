Gee, I wonder what’s different after the election?

Via Washington Examiner:

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said the Obama administration’s recent sanctions against Russia marked President Obama as a latecomer to efforts to take a harder line on Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin.

He said Obama had actively “undermined” earlier legislative efforts by Congress to confront Russia.

“I wish they hadn’t gone to such extents to undermine efforts to get tough on Russia,” Cotton, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday.” He said the administration lobbied lawmakers against such legislative efforts in the past, claiming that the legislation would hurt the State Department’s diplomatic efforts with Russia.

