Happy New Year, duck, and cover.

Via Chicago Sun Times:

Two men shot to death Sunday morning in the North Side Uptown neighborhood are the first two reported homicides of 2017 in Chicago, after a bloody 2016 saw 780 homicides in the city.

The two men were shooting at each other inside of a business in the 4600 block of North Broadway at 4:25 a.m., according to Chicago Police.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the chest and right leg and a second man, between the ages of 35 and 40, was shot multiple times in the right side, police said.

They were both taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatalities, which are believed to be the first homicides of 2017.

Last year ended with 780 homicides in the city, according to Sun-Times records.