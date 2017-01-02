She is not alone.

Via JPost:

Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev has made public her pleasure that US President Barack Obama is soon leaving office.

In an interview with Army Radio on Sunday, Regev said “thank God that Obama is finishing his term.”

“In Obama’s world view we have moved closer to peace, but during his term we have just gotten further from it,” she said, adding that “there have been more and more terror attacks in Berlin, Orlando and yesterday in Turkey, what does any of this have to do with the [Israeli] settlements?”

“It just cannot be the case that this is the way the President of the United States, who thank God is finishing his term, treats the State of Israel, as the weak link in the Middle East,” she stated.

Regev’s comments came more than a week after Obama administration provoked the Israeli government’s fury by failing to block the passage of an anti-settlement resolution in the UN Security Council.

In the time that has passed since the UN Security Council vote on December 23, and the US abstention, the country has expressed every emotion from shock, mostly in the form of dismay and plain outrage, with comment and condemnation from ministers, government officials and of course from the Israeli public.

