How do people even come up with these things?

Via Heat St:

Comedian Rob Schneider tried to make the Spanish dish paella on Christmas Eve—and, after he tweeted a photo of his attempt, he was immediately accused of cultural appropriation.

Among the former Saturday Night Live actor’s purported offenses: He used a glass casserole pan to make the dish, which Salon self-righteously proclaimed “failed the test” for respectful cookware, because “there’s one thing everyone can agree on, and that is that one must cook paella in, well, a paella pan.”

Keep reading…