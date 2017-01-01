This is the protest that Black Lives Matter should be joining. That is, if they actually cared more about black lives than about pushing political agenda. The continuing death toll in Chicago has received a deaf ear from the Chicago government and its home son, Barack Obama.

Via Daily Caller:

Approximately 1,000 Chicago residents carried crosses symbolizing those who died in the city’s raging violence during a silent protest New Year’s Eve.

Each 3-foot cross bore the name of a person who had been shot in 2016, one of the city’s most deadly years in decades, reports NBC News.

“This is a Chicago problem,” Rev. Michael Pfleger said. “The reason we’re on Michigan Avenue is because this is a Chicago problem. And until everybody in Chicago decides it’s their problem we’re not going to end it.”

People only broke the silence to call out the names of the victims.

