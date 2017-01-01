Yes, the ‘perfect storm’- no ideas beyond, “it’s my time, vote for me’ and a boatload of baggage of her own creation.

Via Daily Mail:

Rather than blaming Russian meddling or FBI Director James Comey’s late-in-the-game letter, Hillary Clinton’s senior adviser Karen Finney suggested the Democratic nominee faced a ‘perfect storm’ of problems – and that cost her the election.

‘Look, there are any number of things that you could point to to say that it was a mistake that we made that probably has some merit to it, because it was such a perfect storm of a lot of different things,’ Finney told Jake Tapper, sitting on a panel of Democrats this morning on CNN’s State of the Union.

Finney was trying to push back on the idea that there was some sort of ‘magic bullet’ that would have changed the trajectory of the doomed Clinton campaign.

