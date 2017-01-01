Elections have consequences, buttercups.

Dear SJWs,

I know you’ve had a rough year. What with Donald Trump defeating Hillary Clinton and the final season of Girls, 2016 has not been a “safe space” for you.

MTV rallied some of you to star in its video “New Year’s Resolutions for White Men.” Just white men? You claim to despise inequality, and it’s only fair that you get some New Year’s resolutions of your own.

Your whole schtick is about telling other people how to think, speak, and act – so I’m hoping you won’t mind that I offer some gentle advice for you in the New Year:

1-“Trigger warnings” can be useful for media that talks about eating disorders, mental illness, and other things that people – for very personal reasons, and in very extreme cases – might want to avoid. Stop trying to slap trigger warnings on the U.S. Constitution or Pokémon Go. 2-If a Rolling Stone reporter shows up on your campus, please don’t invent a rape that never happened and tell them all about it. It’ll be front-page news and you’ll ruin the lives of innocent men – and then your own, when the hoax gets found out. Stuff like this makes it harder for real victims to get justice. 3-At least once a week, read something you disagree with. This is good advice for everyone. It doesn’t have to be as long as a novel but it better be longer than a tweet. 4-Learn the difference between cultural appropriation and cultural exchange. Eating sushi is not the same as appropriating Japanese culture. Writing this down doesn’t mean I’m appropriating Phoenecian culture. Sometimes, one culture figures out something really great and others adopt it, too. This is called human progress.

