It is expensive funding peaceful religious people.

Via The Telegraph:

Reports of alleged links between charities and terrorism or extremism have surged to a record high, the charity watchdog has warned.

The number of times the Charity Commission has shared concerns about links between charities and extremism with police and other agencies has nearly trebled from 234 to 630 in just three years.

The Commission also opened eight compliance cases and four formal inquiries into “allegations of abuse of charities for terrorist or extremist purposes” in 2015/16.

In an interview with the Telegraph, William Shawcross, the Commission’s chairman, warned that extremism was “the most potentially dangerous and deadly” problem faced by charities.

He said: “It is the most dangerous because of the threat of Islamist extremism. It is not the most constant threat – it is the most potentially deadly threat.”

The 630 disclosures, which Commission sources said was a record figure, concerned “allegations made and concerns about abuse of charities for terrorist or extremist purposes, including concerns about charities operating in Syria and other higher risk areas, in which terrorist groups operate”.

Mr Shawcross called for Muslim charities to work with the regulator to tackle the threat of extremists taking them over to further their murderous objectives.

He said that it was in the interests of the Muslim community to crack down on the problem because of the risk they could be caught up in a terrorist incident like the murder of Drummer Lee Rigby outside Woolwich barracks in south-east London in 2013.

He said: “A group of Muslim charity leaders came in to complain when I said this the first time and I said, ‘Look we are here to protect you if there were another atrocity on the streets of London, like the murder of Lee Rigby. And, if an atrocity like the murder of Lee Rigby were in any way associated with your charity it would be catastrophic for you. We are trying to protect you and protect Muslim charities from that kind of abuse’.”

