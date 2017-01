Via Townhall:

The Len Eshmont Award is unique to the San Francisco 49ers. It is voted on by the players and is given to the teammate who “best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous play of Len Eshmont, an original member of the 1946 49ers team,” according to the team website.

This year, the team chose to give it to…Colin Kaepernick.

Keep reading…