HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Someone has managed to modify the famed Hollywood sign to read “Hollyweed.”

Sgt. Trudeau of Security Services says a thrill-seeker climbed the mountain around midnight Sunday.

The sergeant said the person then threw two tarps over the “O’s” to make them appear like “E’s.”

Authorities said the incident was being investigated as misdemeanor trespassing.

