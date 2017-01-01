Welcome to 2017, another rat abandoning the sinking ship.

Via CNN:

The Clinton family’s grip on the Democratic Party has come to an end and it’s time for a new generation of leadership to lead the party, CNN political commentator Van Jones said.

“You have to understand, I think that the Clinton days are over,” Jones told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview that aired Sunday on “State of the Union.” “This idea that we’re going to be this moderate party that’s going to move in this direction, that’s going to throw blacks under the bus for criminal justice reform, and for prison expansion, that’s going to throw workers under the bus for NAFTA, those days are over.”

He added that Kamala Harris, a California Democrat who was just elected to the US Senate, is “unreal.”

“She’s going to be out there defending those DREAMer kids because they’re a big part of her constituency,” he said. “But she’s got African-American roots. She’s got Asian roots. She’s female. She’s tough. She’s smart. She’s going to become a big deal.”

