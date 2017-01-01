Take off, eh.

Via The Hill:

Canadian colleges are seeing an uptick in applications and web traffic from the U.S. since President-elect Donald Trump’s win.

U.S. applications to the University of Toronto are up 70 percent from this point last year, while McMaster University’s American applications are up 34 percent, according to the Associated Press.

“I think everybody in international education is a little uneasy, in part because some of the rhetoric in the campaign frightened people overseas,” Stephen Dunnett, University of Buffalo’s vice provost for international education, told the AP.

“It’s going to be perhaps a little bit rocky for a couple of years.”

Canadian schools are more aggressively recruiting in the U.S. in the wake of Trump’s election, the AP noted.

The University of Toronto held a panel in Washington, D.C., this month about the election in an effort to recruit prospective students.

Keep reading…