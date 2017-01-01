As if the media was going to have softball questions for the new administration.

Via Washington Examiner:

President-elect Donald Trump is set to blow up the White House briefing room, ending the cozy relationship and practices of the past as he seizes on new ways to communicate with his nearly 45 million social media followers, according to incoming Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

“Business as usual is over,” he said.

Talking with conservative talk radio giant Hugh Hewitt, Spicer also indicated that Trump plans to run for reelection.

In the interview, Hewitt won a promise that Trump will continue to do talk radio, itself a switch from traditional presidential communications practice.

And instead of sticking to standard East Room and briefing room press conferences, Spicer said Trump and his communications team plan to use several additional avenues including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

“He doesn’t look to the past and say I’ve got to conform to these precedents. He figures out what’s the best way. And so maybe we do, you know, a series of press conferences, but maybe we do some town halls, you know, Facebook town halls. Maybe we go out and solicit input from Twitter,” said Spicer, also the incoming communications director.

