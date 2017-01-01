Singers are still faking it. Her team started off poorly, asking “What time does the ball drop?”, no joke.

Via The Daily Mail:

Mariah Carey’s meltdown on national television is the talk of Twitter as 2017 began with a bang.

The diva stormed off the stage in New York’s Times Square during the New Year’s Eve telecast on ABC after the wrong lip-synced track played during her performance.

Carey appeared flustered and on the verge of tears as she declined to sing some lines of her songs.

She stormed around the stage, repeatedly asking for the monitors to be turned on during her performance, before trying to rescue her set by dancing briefly.

However, she didn’t last long, and then said into her microphone: ‘I’m trying to be a good sport here.’

She then remained on stage as one more song played, before walking off in a huff.

