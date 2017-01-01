Via BBC:

Gunmen in Bahrain have attacked a prison, killing a policeman and freeing inmates convicted of terror offences, officials say.

A security lockdown has been imposed around Jaw prison, south of the capital Manama, the interior ministry said.

It did not say how many prisoners had escaped.

Sporadic unrest has hit Bahrain since protests in February 2011 demanded an end to discrimination of the Shia majority by the Sunni Muslim rulers.

At the time, demonstrators occupied Manama’s Pearl Roundabout to press for more democracy.

