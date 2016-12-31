One of the Istanbul shooters disguised as Santa. pic.twitter.com/DfSPh8DNPk

Turkish state media reports one attacker is still inside the nightclub in Istanbul https://t.co/uprlWXl2W2

Attackers reportedly speaking Arabic…

Via NTV:

A gun attack on Reina nightclub in Istanbul has left at least two people dead and between 20 and 30 people wounded, local television station NTV is reporting.

One police officer and a civilian are said to have been killed.

Some 800 people are thought to have been inside.

