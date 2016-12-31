So we will pay for their fight to keep them here and avoid our laws.

Via Daily Caller:

Democratic politicians, including mayors in three major cities, are looking to use millions in taxpayer funds to protect illegal immigrants in their cities from deportation.

Mayors of Los Angeles, Chicago, and San Francisco are looking to create funds to provide attorneys to illegal immigrants who face deportation, the Wall Street Journal reports.

If these efforts succeed, the amount of taxpayer money set aside to protect illegal immigrants will easily be in the millions. California alone will consider a bill that may cost between $10-80 million per year. Los Angeles has already set aside $10 million for an immigrant defense fund.

Keep reading…