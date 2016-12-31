Ya think?

Via Daily Mail:

Angela Merkel has told German citizens that the biggest challenge the country is facing is from Islamist terrorism.

In her New Year message she tells Germans that their country is stronger than terrorism and the government will do everything to ensure ‘security in freedom’.

In her annual televised message, which is being broadcast today, chancellor Mrs Merkel says 2016 has been ‘a year of severe tests’, the toughest of them Islamic extremist terror.

But she adds, however, that she is ‘confident for Germany’.

