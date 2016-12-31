I have a feeling that 2017 is going to be a great year. I just picked up a jumbo pack of artillery-type fireworks from friendly neighborhood fireworks stand. I’m saving half of ’em for January 20th. Happy New Year to all of my WZ Brethren and Sistren. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Via New York Post:

To my enemies, with love!

President-elect Trump kicked off his New Year’s Eve with a tweet that was almost all about good vibes.

The message followed a late Friday night slam at his favorite media punching bags CNN and NBC News, claiming, “Russians are playing @CNN and @NBCNews for such fools – funny to watch, they don’t have a clue! @FoxNews totally gets it!”

The tweet comes a day after Trump praised Russian leader Vladimir Putin as “very smart,” amid the Obama administration’s efforts to punish Russia for election hacking.

The US ordered 35 Russian officials to leave the country and shut down two Russia-owned compounds, including one on Long Island. Putin chose not to respond.