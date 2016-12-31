No, it’s too dangerous to have them stay.

Via Daily Caller:

Five Afghan teens who filmed themselves gang-raping a boy under the age of 15 will not be deported from Sweden — because they would be “hit very hard” by such a punishment.

On October 24-25, five Afghan teens in the Gottsunda area of Sweden held a boy at knife-point, beat him and dragged him into the woods, then attacked and gang-raped him for about an hour.

The Afghans have been found guilty of aggravated rape, but instead of being deported, they will serve sentences between 13-15 months. These child rapists cannot be deported, because they would be “hit very hard” as Afghanistan is unsafe, the court said.

Keep reading…